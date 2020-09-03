Citigroup Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $377.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $217.00 to $377.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $423.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 543.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total value of $2,378,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,270 shares of company stock valued at $100,705,150 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

