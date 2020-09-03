Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,916,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,342,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,786,000 after acquiring an additional 87,733 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,045,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $524.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $540.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.