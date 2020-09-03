Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,642 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

