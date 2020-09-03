Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 208,899 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,899 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after purchasing an additional 409,569 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,266,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,327,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

CF Industries stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

