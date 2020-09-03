Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,676 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,475.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

