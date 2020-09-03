Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,218,000 after buying an additional 131,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,702,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,864,000 after purchasing an additional 263,642 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,075,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

REG opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

