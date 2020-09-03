Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

PHM opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

