Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 1,922 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,190,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 618.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $302.76 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

