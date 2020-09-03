Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 7,404 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

