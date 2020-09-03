Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,791 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Davita were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $89.44 on Thursday. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.