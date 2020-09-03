Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,060 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $49,992,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 377,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

