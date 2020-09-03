Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,428 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

