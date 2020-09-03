Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

