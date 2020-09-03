Cibc World Markets Corp Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

