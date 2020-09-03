Cibc World Markets Corp Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

