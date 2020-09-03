Cibc World Markets Corp Has $764,000 Holdings in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 57.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 645,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 236,082 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 470,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carnival by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 123,343 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carnival by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

CUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

