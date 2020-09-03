Cibc World Markets Corp Has $739,000 Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Perrigo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

PRGO stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

