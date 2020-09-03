Cibc World Markets Corp Has $675,000 Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,795,000 after buying an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,808,000 after buying an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after buying an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

NYSE TAP opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.