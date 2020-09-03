Cibc World Markets Corp Has $545,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

