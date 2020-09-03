Cibc World Markets Corp Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,967 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

