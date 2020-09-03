Cibc World Markets Corp Has $264,000 Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in GAP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

