Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 9,609 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

