Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 5,931 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.