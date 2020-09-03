Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,369 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 27.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 194,124 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $4,207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $23,243,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

