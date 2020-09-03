Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,457 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Whirlpool by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR opened at $179.46 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $185.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.