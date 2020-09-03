Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in AES by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

