Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 690,730 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

RCL stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

