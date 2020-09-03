Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

