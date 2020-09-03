Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 5,243 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,805. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

