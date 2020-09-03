CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR alerts:

CJEWY stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.