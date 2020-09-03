China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Down 82.4% in August

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the July 30th total of 62,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

Shares of CXDC stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.73%.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.