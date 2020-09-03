China Travel International Investment Hong Kong’s (CTAGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46. China Travel International Investment Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get China Travel International Investment Hong Kong alerts:

About China Travel International Investment Hong Kong

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Travel International Investment Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.