CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

CIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

