Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of PLCE opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

