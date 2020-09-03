Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

