Cfra Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Buy

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.