CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

