CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $148,800.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CBZ opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,390,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 486,244 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,161,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 332,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 281,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBZ. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

