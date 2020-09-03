Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $98.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

