Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CASA opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $378.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

