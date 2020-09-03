Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.88.

CWB stock opened at C$27.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.37.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92. Also, Director Sanford Riley bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$400,552.11.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

