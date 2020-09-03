Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.88.

TSE CWB opened at C$27.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.37. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92. Also, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at C$400,552.11.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

