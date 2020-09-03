Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.19.

CBWBF stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

