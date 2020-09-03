Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

CDNAF stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

