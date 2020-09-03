Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 122.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

