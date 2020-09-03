Canaccord Genuity Increases Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $52.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of $907.35 million, a P/E ratio of 416.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,604,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,313,197.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,060 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,881. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.