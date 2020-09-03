Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.292-2.336 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

