Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

CPB stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

