Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.29-2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.92 EPS.

NYSE CPB opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

