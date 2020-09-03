Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

CPB stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

